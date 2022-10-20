Season Predictions for NBA's Top Stars In Contract Years

2 of 4

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Even at age 30, there's still no question that Kyrie Irving is a game-changing offensive dynamo. His skill and scoring efficiency give him a chance to be the best player on the floor, regardless of who else is out there with him.

Irving set or tied career bests in both points per game and three-point percentage last year. He is the only player to post a true shooting percentage north of 58.0 percent and a usage rate above 29.0 percent in each of the last six seasons.

When on the court, Irving is excellent. What complicates his contract-year status and future earning potential is the amount of time he spends off of it—not to mention his reputation as someone whose commitment to his team and teammates has long been in question.

Irving has played in only 103 of a possible 226 games since joining the Brooklyn Nets, with absences caused by injury, personal reasons and his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It's difficult to imagine that even a season of perfect attendance and model behavior would convince league executives the potential reward of a massive multiyear deal for Irving would outweigh the risk. His track record indicating the opposite is just too long.

It's telling that Irving picked up his $36.9 million player option for 2022-23 because no organization—including his own—was comfortable handing over the five-year, $245 million deal for which he would have been eligible.

The Nets have more combustion potential than any other team. The whole operation nearly exploded this past offseason when Irving and Kevin Durant were on the trade block and changes in the front office and on the bench seemed imminent. But they also possess the talent to scorch the league and win a title. That mixture of clearly visible pitfalls and intoxicating upside applies as aptly to Irving as the Nets.

Based on recent history, it feels safe to say that Irving's contract year will include somewhere between 30 and 50 games of brilliant play, three or four foot-in-mouth quotes, a few weeks lost to injury and a couple of instances where his list of priorities doesn't seem to have "help the Nets win games" anywhere near the top.

Fortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers have only four players under contract in 2023-24 and could sign Irving to a deal worth upwards of $30 million per season in free agency. They kicked the tires on Irving over the summer and may be the only team desperate enough for high-end talent to commit to someone who has spent the last several years constantly reinforcing the narrative that he cannot be relied upon.

Irving will play out this year with the Nets and then land with the Lakers on a two-year deal totaling roughly $80 million with a player option on the second season.