2023 CFP Title Odds: OSU Moves Past Alabama, Georgia as Favorite in New Betting Odds

The Ohio State Buckeyes are, as they would put it, The© Favorite to take home the College Football Playoff national title.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are listed as +180 odds to win the championship (bet $100 to win $180). That puts them ahead of the two SEC powers, as Georgia is listed at +220 and Alabama is +240.

There is also a major drop-off after the first three teams, underscoring how much better that trio is perceived to be than the rest of the country. Clemson (+1,200) and Michigan (+2,000) round out the top five.

It's hard to argue with the Buckeyes' placement. After all, they have won all five of their games in straightforward fashion, with the opening 11-point victory against Notre Dame the only win that came by fewer than 29 points.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud looks well on his way to winning the program's eighth Heisman Trophy, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams both look like top options, and the combination of wide receivers Marvin Harrison III, Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming is nearly impossible to guard.

As if that's not scary enough, Jaxon Smith-Njigba—who is arguably the best receiver in the country—hasn't played much because of a hamstring injury. He could return following the team's open week for an Oct. 22 showdown with Iowa.

The defense also looks improved under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, allowing 15.7 points per game after conceding an average of 22.8 last season.

The result is a dominant team that could challenge or even defeat the SEC powerhouses come playoff time.