50 Cent On Brian Robinson Jr.'s Return After Shooting: 'That S--t Ain’t Stop Nothing'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in an attempted robbery on August 28.

Before the game, Robinson ran out of the tunnel to 50 Cent's "Many Men," and the star rapper, also the victim of gunshot wounds suffered in 2000, showed his support for the rookie in an Instagram post:

"That s--t ain’t stop nothing, when God has bigger plans it’s just a bump in the road. @b.robinson_4 right back in action," 50 Cent wrote.

The Commanders fell to the Titans 21-17. Robinson had nine carries for 22 yards and played 29 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Washington is set to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday.