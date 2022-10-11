X

    50 Cent On Brian Robinson Jr.'s Return After Shooting: 'That S--t Ain’t Stop Nothing'

    Erin WalshOctober 11, 2022

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders warms up at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in an attempted robbery on August 28.

    Before the game, Robinson ran out of the tunnel to 50 Cent's "Many Men," and the star rapper, also the victim of gunshot wounds suffered in 2000, showed his support for the rookie in an Instagram post:

    "That s--t ain’t stop nothing, when God has bigger plans it’s just a bump in the road. @b.robinson_4 right back in action," 50 Cent wrote.

    The Commanders fell to the Titans 21-17. Robinson had nine carries for 22 yards and played 29 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

    Washington is set to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

    50 Cent On Brian Robinson Jr.'s Return After Shooting: 'That S--t Ain’t Stop Nothing'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.