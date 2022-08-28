Commanders RB Brian Robinson in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Robbery Attempt

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson has been shot multiple times in an attempted robbery, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

The injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network added Robinson is in stable condition.

Robinson is heading into his first NFL season after being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He spent his college career at Alabama, leading the team with 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Even as the sixth running back taken in the draft, Robinson has been one of the breakout stars in the preseason. Head coach Ron Rivera had high praise for the rookie when discussing the him with reporters in training camp:

"I think he's a big, strong, powerful, downhill runner, more so than anything else. He does have a little bit of shake to him, but I think if you look at it, Antonio is a little more of an elusive guy, more off the edge where with Brian, we can take it inside or we can take it off the edge just overall."

It helped him get playing time in the preseason and he took advantage right away, tallying 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. He added 31 yards on eight carries in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was held out of Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with his role in the offense seemingly secure.

Robinson's health now becomes the main focus after the latest news.