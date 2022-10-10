WWE Rumors: The Good Brothers Believed to Be Returning to Raw After Impact Exit

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE superstar AJ Styles has been all alone in his feud with The Judgment Day, but it appears that help is on the way.

Former WWE superstars Luke/Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The Good Brothers, "are believed to be WWE-bound," according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Johnson stated that the pair is expected to be returning to Monday Night Raw "as soon as this month, which likely means a return to their old alliance" with Styles.

Gallows and Anderson completed their contractual obligations with Impact Wrestling in August. The two of them have held tag team titles in WWE, Impact and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Johnson wrote that their original plan was to focus on NJPW for the next few months, with Anderson advertised for the company's Nov. 5 event in Osaka, Japan, where he will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo.

The duo was originally released by WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gallows and Anderson previously indicated that they would not be interested in returning to the company.

However, the wrestling world shifted when longtime WWE chairman Vince McMahon retired in July and Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as the head of creative. Since then, several superstars have returned to the company after previously being released by the old regime, most recently Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday.

Johnson added that Gallows and Anderson were seen together in Washington D.C. on Sunday, likely to film for WWE.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).