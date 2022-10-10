Jae Crowder Trade Rumors: Hawks Emerge as Potential Suitors for Suns SF

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Phoenix Suns veteran forward Jae Crowder has drawn interest from several teams while he's waiting to be traded, and there's a chance he can end up with an Eastern Conference contender.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Atlanta Hawks have "emerged as a suitor" to trade for Crowder. The 32-year-old has been away from the Suns while they try to secure a trade for him.

"The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months, I'm told, as Atlanta has seen if there's a pathway to bring Crowder into a Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins," Charania said, adding that "several teams" have been engaged with Phoenix on a potential deal for the swingman.

Charania reported last month that Crowder and the Suns mutually agreed to seek a trade, thereby excusing him from participating in training camp. Crowder sent a message to fans on Twitter that it was time for him to "take on another challenge."

However, it has proven somewhat difficult for Phoenix to find a deal that suits the franchise. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Suns have a desire to land a player in return that would be an immediate contributor, and that has been "complicating" their efforts to finalize a trade for Crowder.

"League sources say they want a player in return who can plug into their rotation as opposed to merely settling for future assets," Stein wrote. "The Suns have certainly not looked as deep in the preseason as they did during their 2021 NBA Finals peak."

A 10-year veteran who is known for his defense and three-point shooting, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 67 games for a Suns team that finished with the best record in the league last season at 64-18.

Crowder's veteran presence would be a welcome addition to a young Hawks team coming off a 43-39 campaign. Atlanta is expected to take a step forward this season after acquiring Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. Having him and Crowder together defending the perimeter would be a dangerous combination.

While Crowder doesn't have control over where he will end up, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported he would welcome a return to the Miami Heat, with whom he played 20 games in 2019-20 after being acquired in a three-team trade.

Crowder can still be an effective contributor on a contending team, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.