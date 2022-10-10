Mets Ridiculed by Twitter After Being 1-Hit By Joe Musgrove, Padres in Game 3 Loss

Mets Ridiculed by Twitter After Being 1-Hit By Joe Musgrove, Padres in Game 3 LossOctober 10, 2022
One hit. That's all the New York Mets managed on Sunday night as they were eliminated from the 2022 postseason.
The San Diego Padres won Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series 6-0 at Citi Field in Flushing to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that eliminated them from the division series in 2020.
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was dominant on the mound, tossing seven innings and allowing just one hit while striking out five before being replaced by Robert Suárez. He was so good that Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check on him in the sixth inning.
Suárez and closer Josh Hader combined to strike out three batters in two innings to cap off a lights-out performance by Musgrove.
Consequently, the Mets offense was hideous in Sunday's elimination game. The team's only hit came from first baseman Pete Alonso in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Fans, understandably, ripped the team's offense for playing so poorly:
Michael Baron @michaelgbaron
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> have work to do this winter to transition this offense into something that is less station to station and more explosive. Getting on base is great but it can’t take 3 hits to score a run all the time.<br><br>Then there’s the rotation and the closer, which is a huge question.
Michael Baron @michaelgbaron
In the end, this series has been more of the same for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> offense, capped by what is truly an empty showing by the offense. Joe Musgrove was great, but the Mets didn’t even give him a contest tonight. Same with Yu Darvish on Friday in large measure.
Danny Abriano @DannyAbriano
Should be noted again that Mets absolutely botched the trade deadline <br><br>They didn’t add the offense they needed <br><br>They didn’t add the bullpen help they needed <br><br>It was a clear as day misfire at the time and looks even more brutal in retrospect <br><br>Front office didn’t do its job
At the end of the day, the Mets offense failed them when they needed it most. However, the team's pitching staff also struggled Sunday night.
It's clear that the Mets need to make some changes to the offense during the offseason, but they also need to re-sign star closer Edwin Díaz and add to their rotation. There's a lot to be done, and it's hard to see how the club will make the necessary changes to compete in a tough NL that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Padres, Atlanta Braves and more.