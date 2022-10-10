Mets Ridiculed by Twitter After Being 1-Hit By Joe Musgrove, Padres in Game 3 Loss

AP Photo/John Minchillo

One hit. That's all the New York Mets managed on Sunday night as they were eliminated from the 2022 postseason.

The San Diego Padres won Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series 6-0 at Citi Field in Flushing to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that eliminated them from the division series in 2020.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was dominant on the mound, tossing seven innings and allowing just one hit while striking out five before being replaced by Robert Suárez. He was so good that Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check on him in the sixth inning.

Suárez and closer Josh Hader combined to strike out three batters in two innings to cap off a lights-out performance by Musgrove.

Consequently, the Mets offense was hideous in Sunday's elimination game. The team's only hit came from first baseman Pete Alonso in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Fans, understandably, ripped the team's offense for playing so poorly:

At the end of the day, the Mets offense failed them when they needed it most. However, the team's pitching staff also struggled Sunday night.

It's clear that the Mets need to make some changes to the offense during the offseason, but they also need to re-sign star closer Edwin Díaz and add to their rotation. There's a lot to be done, and it's hard to see how the club will make the necessary changes to compete in a tough NL that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Padres, Atlanta Braves and more.