X

Mets Ridiculed by Twitter After Being 1-Hit By Joe Musgrove, Padres in Game 3 Loss

Erin WalshOctober 10, 2022

New York Mets Starling Marte (6) reacts after striking out against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
AP Photo/John Minchillo

One hit. That's all the New York Mets managed on Sunday night as they were eliminated from the 2022 postseason.

The San Diego Padres won Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series 6-0 at Citi Field in Flushing to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that eliminated them from the division series in 2020.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was dominant on the mound, tossing seven innings and allowing just one hit while striking out five before being replaced by Robert Suárez. He was so good that Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check on him in the sixth inning.

Suárez and closer Josh Hader combined to strike out three batters in two innings to cap off a lights-out performance by Musgrove.

Consequently, the Mets offense was hideous in Sunday's elimination game. The team's only hit came from first baseman Pete Alonso in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Fans, understandably, ripped the team's offense for playing so poorly:

Mets Ridiculed by Twitter After Being 1-Hit By Joe Musgrove, Padres in Game 3 Loss
Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
Ted Berg @OGTedBerg

Doesn’t seem fair that the Mets are going to lose this series just because the Padres outhit them and outpitched them and played better defense.

Michael Baron @michaelgbaron

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> have work to do this winter to transition this offense into something that is less station to station and more explosive. Getting on base is great but it can’t take 3 hits to score a run all the time.<br><br>Then there’s the rotation and the closer, which is a huge question.

Michael Baron @michaelgbaron

In the end, this series has been more of the same for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> offense, capped by what is truly an empty showing by the offense. Joe Musgrove was great, but the Mets didn’t even give him a contest tonight. Same with Yu Darvish on Friday in large measure.

Julia Salazar @JuliaCarmel__

Nobody else can break my little heart quite like the Mets can

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA

So Joe Musgrove isn't cheating, the Mets offense just sucks

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

Joe Musgrove is the 1st pitcher in postseason history to go 7+ IP and allow fewer than 2 hits in a winner-take-all game

Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

The Braves broke the Mets.

Danny Abriano @DannyAbriano

Should be noted again that Mets absolutely botched the trade deadline <br><br>They didn’t add the offense they needed <br><br>They didn’t add the bullpen help they needed <br><br>It was a clear as day misfire at the time and looks even more brutal in retrospect <br><br>Front office didn’t do its job

Amazin' Army @WE_ARE_MET_FANS

This is an unacceptable performance by the Mets offense.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

The Mets' offense is as dry as Musgrove's right ear is mysteriously wet. <a href="https://t.co/pHkoJ3Hmgw">pic.twitter.com/pHkoJ3Hmgw</a>

in full mets mode sry @arianayap

The Mets offense might actually kill me

Ben Ross @BenRossTweets

Mets offense <a href="https://t.co/iegOHeUDRq">pic.twitter.com/iegOHeUDRq</a>

#BrolicForBryan @greg_mcgeady

Really sad the Mets got 1 hit in an elimination game . I expect to see a lot of added offense in the off season.

Nick Brooks @NickBrooksWTVY

Buck, your offense just can’t hit. Deal with it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a>

Danny Abriano @DannyAbriano

Mets’ priority No. 1 this offseason has to be re-signing Edwin Diaz<br><br>Priority No. 2 is dealing with a rotation that will be in serious flux <br><br>Priority No. 3 is adding more pop to the offense

At the end of the day, the Mets offense failed them when they needed it most. However, the team's pitching staff also struggled Sunday night.

It's clear that the Mets need to make some changes to the offense during the offseason, but they also need to re-sign star closer Edwin Díaz and add to their rotation. There's a lot to be done, and it's hard to see how the club will make the necessary changes to compete in a tough NL that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Padres, Atlanta Braves and more.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.