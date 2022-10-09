Notre Dame Fans Praise Drew Pyne, Michael Mayer After Upset Win vs. No. 16 BYU

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish upset the No. 16 BYU Cougars 28-20 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to improve to 3-2 on the season, and it was a particularly impressive evening for quarterback Drew Pyne and tight end Michael Mayer.

Pyne, who is starting in place of Tyler Buchner, who is expected to miss four months after undergoing shoulder surgery, completed 22-of-28 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns against one interceptions.

Mayer, one of the top tight ends in the nation, caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He became Notre Dame's all-time catch leader for tight ends with 141 receptions.

The combination of Pyne and Mayer drew instant praise on Twitter during and after Notre Dame's big win:

If one thing is clear, it's that Pyne and Mayer will continue to have a significant impact for Notre Dame this season.

The Fighting Irish have now won three consecutive games and will hope to improve to 4-2 with a win over Stanford next weekend.