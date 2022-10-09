X

    Notre Dame Fans Praise Drew Pyne, Michael Mayer After Upset Win vs. No. 16 BYU

    Erin WalshOctober 9, 2022

    CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Drew Pyne #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rolls out against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Notre Dame won 45-32. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    The unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish upset the No. 16 BYU Cougars 28-20 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to improve to 3-2 on the season, and it was a particularly impressive evening for quarterback Drew Pyne and tight end Michael Mayer.

    Pyne, who is starting in place of Tyler Buchner, who is expected to miss four months after undergoing shoulder surgery, completed 22-of-28 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns against one interceptions.

    Mayer, one of the top tight ends in the nation, caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He became Notre Dame's all-time catch leader for tight ends with 141 receptions.

    The combination of Pyne and Mayer drew instant praise on Twitter during and after Notre Dame's big win:

    Tyler Horka @tbhorka

    Drew Pyne has it, man. He just has it. He's a gamer.

    Pete Sampson @PeteSampson_

    Drew Pyne. Dual threat.

    Irish Jedi @Goirishglory88

    I was wrong about Drew Pyne. Dude is a freaking gamer.

    Steve Hare @share24

    Drew Pyne should have started from Day 1.

    Go Irish @NDburner

    Drew Pyne: <a href="https://t.co/fuETZUGyUP">pic.twitter.com/fuETZUGyUP</a>

    Jordan Small @jols98

    Drew Pyne 👑

    Aidan Joly @ByAidanJoly

    I owe Drew Pyne an apology man, he’s totally turned this season around since he came in

    Bailey Kennedy @bailey_k15

    Drew Pyne is that guy! Tyler Buchner should never take a snap again at Notre Dame as QB EVER AGAIN

    Drue Tranquill @DTranquill

    Michael Mayer is an absolute problem. <br><br>In other news, best Shamrock Series jerseys since 2013. <a href="https://t.co/sh9I6oKsj9">pic.twitter.com/sh9I6oKsj9</a>

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    MICHAEL MAYER of <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a> is the BEST Tight end in college football.Michael has a chance at the end of his ND career there will be debate as to whether he will rank as the best ever at ND .The Irish have had some great TE’s including Heisman winner Leon Hart .

    Angelo Di Carlo @angdicarlo

    Marcus Freeman calls Michael Mayer "a freak" when asked about his performance today.

    kimballkjar @kimballkjar

    Michael Mayer is the next Gronk. Will be watching that guy for plenty of Sundays to come.

    Brett Meskill @brettmeskill

    Michael Mayer is quite literally baby gronk, kid can ball wow

    Matt Rohrbach @MattTheMoose96

    MICHAEL MAYER IS THE BEST TIGHT END IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    If one thing is clear, it's that Pyne and Mayer will continue to have a significant impact for Notre Dame this season.

    The Fighting Irish have now won three consecutive games and will hope to improve to 4-2 with a win over Stanford next weekend.

