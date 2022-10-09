Eddie Robinson Jr. Explains Confrontation with Deion Sanders After Jackson State Game

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Images for Stats Perform

After Jackson State defeated Alabama State 26-12 on Saturday, Tigers head coach Deion Sanders and Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had a bitter exchange at midfield.

When Sanders tried to embrace Robinson after a quick hand shake, Robinson put out his arm and walked away from Sanders, who remained at midfield with his palms upturned.

Robinson later explained that he thought it was disrespectful for Sanders to run a hitch-and-go with Jackson State already up 26-12 and only a minute left on the clock.

He added that he thought Sanders was disrespectful leading up the game. Robinson said Sanders didn't shake his hand pre-game and also walked through the Alabama State huddle, per Jerell Rushin of the Tuscaloosa News (h/t the Clarion Ledger).

Robinson also said he hopes the two teams meet next year in Jackson, Mississippi, for Jackson State's homecoming game.

"You got the 'W.' Great job," Robinson said. "I pray he don't get a Power Five job and we play them next year in Jackson, and I pray they put us for their homecoming."

Sanders explained his side of things as well, per Rushin:

"I think he thought he was going to get a win. I don't know why he would've ever thought that. ... Secondly he said that I didn't come to greet him in the center of the field. I don't know if you understand, but we got here very late. So that expedited our whole process of preparation. So then we were in, like, let's go get it [mode].'"

Sanders added: "My exact words was, 'Hey man, you had them ready to play. Good game.' Shook hands and tried to embrace and he pushed off. That was it."

Jackson State (5-0) remained undefeated, while Alabama State dropped to 3-3.