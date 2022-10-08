Jon Moxley, AEW Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Through 2027

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling will remain the home of Jon Moxley for the foreseeable future.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced in a press release that Moxley has agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027. The current AEW world champion will also expand his roles to include mentoring and coaching other superstars in the company.

In addition to his exclusive deal with AEW, Moxley will continue to work with AEW's international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley is a two-time IWGP United States heavyweight champion

"I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans," Moxley said in the press release. "I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I'm going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward."

After working with WWE for nine years, Moxley joined AEW upon its launch in 2019. At the time, he was the hottest free agent in the wrestling world and a significant get for the upstart promotion.

A three-time world champion, Moxley has since become one of the faces of AEW. He took some time away from the company late last year when he entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. He returned to wrestling in January.

The announcement of Moxley's contract extension is some much-needed good news for AEW, as the company has dealt with some tumult outside of the ring lately.

AEW superstar Andrade was sent home from this week's episode of Dynamite after a backstage physical altercation with Sammy Guevara. CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have all been away from the company since their involvement in a backstage incident after the All Out pay-per-view in September.

Moxley is set to put his title on the line against former world champion "Hangman" Adam Page on the Oct. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.