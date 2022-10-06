Report: AEW’s Andrade Sent Home After Backstage Scuffle With Sammy Guevara

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo was reportedly sent home from Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., after getting into a backstage altercation with superstar Sammy Guevara.

According to TMZ Sports, "words were exchanged, and then things turned physical. Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and punches were thrown." However, it wasn't clear if anyone was hit in the exchange.

The animosity between Guevara and Andrade stems from a tense back-and-forth on Twitter on Tuesday. Andrade said during a recent interview with Mas Lucha that he had an issue with Guevara for saying he hits too hard in the wrestling ring.

"I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard," Andrade said (translated from Spanish; h/t Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc.). "It's wrestling. Solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard, too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that's all there was to it."

Guevara posted a vague tweet without tagging Andrade directly. Andrade followed with a tweet of his own, which kicked off the back-and-forth:

Andrade is married to WWE superstar Charlotte Flair. He spent seven years with the company, most notably winning the NXT championship as well as the United States championship. He had posted some vague tweets that led some to believe that he is unhappy in AEW and wants to go back to WWE.

Shortly before AEW Dynamite aired on Wednesday, Andrade posted a cryptic tweet, possibly referencing the incident with Guevara:

This isn't the first time Guevara has had an incident with another AEW superstar. Eddie Kingston was suspended in August for getting into a physical altercation with Guevara after feeling like the 29-year-old went too far during an unaired promo and hasn't been carrying himself like a professional.

According to TMZ Sports, "several wrestlers" have been unhappy with Guevara "for publicly airing personal/private issues," and things boiled over with Andrade on Wednesday.

This is yet another off-air incident AEW has had to deal with in recent weeks. After the All-Out pay-per-view in September, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk and Ace Steel were all involved in a backstage altercation that led to them being suspended indefinitely.