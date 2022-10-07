X

    Phillies Rally, Ryan Helsley's 9th-Inning Meltdown Stuns Twitter as Cardinals Drop G1

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 7, 2022

    ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 04: Ryan Helsley #56 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during a game against the Chicago Cubs in game one of a double header at Busch Stadium on August 4, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)
    Joe Puetz/Getty Images

    The St. Louis Cardinals were two outs away from victory before a meltdown by Ryan Helsley opened the door for the Philadelphia Phillies to claim a 6-3 win Friday in the National League Wild Card Series.

    The 2022 All-Star closer entered in the eighth inning with a two-run cushion. He got his first two batters out and opened the ninth by striking out Rhys Hoskins.

    That's when the tide slowly began turning against St. Louis.

    J.T. Realmuto got a base hit followed by walks to Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. With nowhere to put him, Helsley hit Alec Bohm with a pitch to bring home Realmuto and make it a 2-1 game.

    Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events @UnfortunateMLB

    <a href="https://t.co/ShERtpN1z8">pic.twitter.com/ShERtpN1z8</a>

    Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS

    A very Broxton-ish performance against the Phillies from young Ryan Helsley

    Taryn Hatcher @TarynNBCS

    Ryan Helsley might be the Phils offensive MVP today.

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    that was so distressing. helsley first closer in forever that has given me inner peace. what a meltdown 😩

    Manager Oliver Marmol pulled Helsley after the right-hander was looked at by the team trainer. Bringing on Andre Pallante didn't help matters as he immediately surrendered a two-run single to Jean Segura.

    Philadelphia continued pouring on the offense. It was a shocking turnaround after everybody left the Phillies for dead.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>: Coming into today, the St. Lous Cardinals were 93-0 when leading by two or more runs in their entire postseason history.<br><br>They were up 2-0 going into the ninth against Philadelphia today. They now trail 4-2.

    Phillies Rally, Ryan Helsley's 9th-Inning Meltdown Stuns Twitter as Cardinals Drop G1
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 @RochesRWinners

    Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley allowed four earned runs today vs the Phillies.<br><br>Helsley allowed six earned runs during July, August, and September COMBINED.

    Yahoo Fantasy Sports @YahooFantasy

    The Cardinals in the 9th <a href="https://t.co/FaWFQ0cBG4">pic.twitter.com/FaWFQ0cBG4</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    After entering the 9th with a 2-0 lead, fans in St. Louis are now heading for the exits early. <a href="https://t.co/FsVeiLj6Zi">pic.twitter.com/FsVeiLj6Zi</a>

    Losing Game 1 in a three-game series is obviously costly, and now, the Cardinals might be without their best reliever for the remainder of the round. Even assuming he's healthy, Helsley threw 33 pitches and at the very least is out of the picture for Game 2.

    Jay Cohen @jcohenap

    Helsley has thrown 33 pitches. He threw at least that many pitches three times this year, on June 4 (40), June 25 (36) and July 2 (37). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBPostseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBPostseason</a>

    Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8

    Ryan Helsley threw 30 or more pitches on four different occasions this season. After all of those outings, he was given multiple days rest.

    The rest of the team has to recover emotionally as well from losing a game they were so close to winning.

    St. Louis will look to bounce back in Game 2, which gets underway Saturday at 8:37 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.