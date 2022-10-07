Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, HighlightsOctober 7, 2022
Impact Wrestling presented its biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory, Friday night from Albany, New York, headlined by Josh Alexander defending the world title against No. 1 contender, Eddie Edwards.
That battle of Impact pillars topped a card that also featured Knockouts champion, "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace defending against the unstoppable Masha Slamovich and the latest Call Your Shot battle royal for a guaranteed shot at championship gold whenever the victor sees fit.
What went down and how did it shape Impact Wrestling moving forward?
Find out now with this recap of the October 7 extravaganza.
Match Card
- Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards
- Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich
- Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Kingdom (c)
- X-Division Championship Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey (c)
- Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. VXT (c)
- Mia Yim vs. Mickie James
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal featuring: Sami Callihan, Moose, Steve Cutler, PCO, Bobby Fish, Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw, Killer Kelly, Bhupinder Gujjar, Rich Swann, Eric Young, Johnny Swinger, Joe Hendry, Heath, Savannah Evans and More
- Countdown to Bound For Glory: Brian Myers Open Challenge for the Digital Media Championship
- Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction: Raven
Digital Media Championship Open Challenge: Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango
- Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt poked fun at the "midlife crisis" hairdo of Dango, a fun knock on their buddy from WWE.
Brian Myers brazenly issued an open challenge for the Digital Media Championship Friday night as part of the Countdown to Bound For Glory and fellow WWE alumni Dirty Dango (aka Fandango) answered.
Despite the surprise, Myers controlled a portion of the match, working his opponent over until the man who defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29 mounted a comeback and had The Most Professional Wrestler reeling.
Myers recovered, dodged the Down and Dirty top-rope leg drop, and scored the win off a spear and the Roster Cut.
This was some good, old-fashioned wrestling that did not try to be unnecessarily flashy but featured some hard work from two grizzled veterans whose time together as far back as WWE developmental nearly two decades ago prepared them for this.
Myers winning was the right call, especially if Dango isn't going to be utilized beyond this round of tapings, and a win over a recognizable face only serves to strengthen his title reign.
Result
Myers defeated Dango
Grade
C+
Top Moments