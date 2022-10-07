Brian Kelly and Family Donate School-Record $1M to Support LSU Football Facilities

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU football coach Brian Kelly and his family pledged $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation on Friday.

The donation, the biggest by an active LSU coach, will go toward updating the athletic training room and recovery suite, which will be open to the school's 21 varsity programs.

Kelly provided a statement on the move:

"Investing in the health and well-being of student-athletes is among the most important commitments a coach can make, and my family and I are honored and privileged to contribute to the expansion of our athletic training room and recovery suite. The commitment from TAF, LSU Athletics, and our partners in the community to provide the best sports medicine and comprehensive care to generations of Tigers is unwavering and unmatched, and we are grateful to be able to give back to all of our student-athletes."

An X-ray suite, infrared sauna, steam room and hyperbaric chamber are among the amenities that will be added thanks to the donation.

Kelly is in his first year at LSU, with the Tigers getting off to a 4-1 start. He signed a 10-year contract worth a base figure of $95 million when he left Notre Dame to head south to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.