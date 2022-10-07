Alabama Among Schools to Deny Request Seeking NIL Documents, Data

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The University of Alabama was among the schools that denied a request from ESPN in August to disclose specific information regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) deals signed by its student-athletes.

According to ESPN's Paula Lavigne and Dan Murphy, 23 schools were asked to submit copies of NIL contracts to ESPN showing anything ranging from the athletes and companies involved to the compensation amount.

Alabama, Central Florida, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisiana State and Mississippi all denied ESPN's request to provide NIL information, while Florida State, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Washington State acknowledged the request but have neither accepted nor declined it.

Texas A&M, Maryland, Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas, South Florida and Washington are among the schools that either provided ESPN with varying degrees of NIL information or offered to do so.

