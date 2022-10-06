Odell Beckham Jr. Appears to Show Interest in Packers, Chiefs, More on Twitter

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent eligible to sign with whomever he pleases, but it appears he's showing interest in a limited number of teams.

Responding to a Twitter post from ESPN's Marc Spears on Thursday that listed the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as possible landing spots for the star receiver, Beckham responded, "We see eye to eye."

Beckham has been linked to a number of teams since becoming a free agent after his stint with the Rams. In addition to those listed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as possible landing spots.

However, Beckham has been heavily linked to a return to the Rams, where he spent the second half of the 2021 campaign, and the Bills, where he could team up with former Rams linebacker Von Miller, who has been recruiting him to Buffalo.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated) in August, Miller said:

"Odell is one of my good buddies … we go back six, seven years. The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top."

Beckham also attended the Bills-Rams season opener in September and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in front of the Los Angeles crowd. In addition, he and the franchise have expressed mutual interest in a reunion, and the team is keeping his stall in the locker room open in case he decides to re-sign, per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham.

It's unclear if Beckham has the Rams atop his list, though.

Speaking on Richard Sherman's podcast earlier this week, Miller said he believed the wide receiver will "soak in all the love" from interested teams before making a decision. He added that he can see Beckham signing with a new team.

Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't expected to return until sometime around Thanksgiving, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max last month. So there's still plenty of time before we might learn of his decision.