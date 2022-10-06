Bryce Young to Be Game-Time Decision for Alabama vs. Texas A&M Because of Injury

Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama may not know if quarterback Bryce Young will be under center for Saturday's game against Texas A&M until right before kickoff.

Head coach Nick Saban said the reigning Heisman Trophy winner did not suffer any structural damage to his right shoulder during the victory over Arkansas and threw during Wednesday's practice, but a decision on his status could come during pregame warmups.

"Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he's been saying that he could play," Saban told Chris Low of ESPN. "But that's going to be a medical decision. We've still got some time, and I want to talk more to Bryce. He's the only one who knows how he feels because it's going to be a pain tolerance thing."

Young suffered the injury in the second quarter of the 49-26 win when he was tackled on the scramble. He remained in for one more series before eventually going to the locker room and never returned to the game.

"There's nothing wrong with his rotator cuff or anything like that, nothing that's going to keep him out long term," Saban said. "We hope we get him back this week, but it's still too early to make that call."

It seemed like the Crimson Tide were going to cruise even without their star quarterback when they built a 28-0 advantage in the second quarter, but the Razorbacks came flying back with 23 unanswered points.

Just when it seemed like Alabama's undefeated season and inside track to the College Football Playoff may disappear with arguably the top player in college football on the sidelines, it scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored two of them, with the first coming on a 72-yard run and the second coming on a 76-yard run. He finished with 206 yards on 18 carries and put the team on his back when it needed it the most.

Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe went 4-of-9 passing for 65 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions while adding 91 yards and a score on the ground in place of Young. It wasn't a Heisman-worthy showing, but he did more than enough to keep the offense afloat in the win.

The game between Alabama and Texas A&M was one of the most anticipated ones of the season at one time after Saban and Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher had a verbal spat this offseason.

However, the contest has lost some luster, and not because of Young's injury.

Rather, Texas A&M has struggled out of the gates at 3-2 with losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State to go with narrow and, at times, ugly wins over Arkansas and Miami.

The Crimson Tide may not even need Young to win this game, but his status will be closely monitored before kickoff.