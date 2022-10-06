Daniel Cormier Says 'There Is No Talk of Me Fighting Brock Lesnar' in WWE amid Rumors

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ahead of his involvement with WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier shot down speculation regarding a potential match against Brock Lesnar.

Cormier, who will be the referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules, spoke to ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi this week (h/t Smita Singha Roy of ThirstyForNews.com) and said the following about possibly wrestling Lesnar:

"I've not heard anything. That's the thing, right? When something like this happens, and this was, honestly, very good for me because people started to talk. People started talking about, 'Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the Octagon and they were supposed to fight.' So, it seems to make a lot of sense. But as you know, just because something makes sense, it doesn't mean that it's going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

After Cormier beat Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 226 in 2018, Lesnar confronted Cormier in the Octagon and shoved him, which seemingly set the stage for a future fight between them.

Instead, Lesnar decided to continue focusing on WWE rather than returning to UFC, so the highly anticipated bout never happened.

Lesnar is still under contract with WWE and Cormier, who is a longtime wrestling fan, is now involved with the company as well, which has caused many to discuss the possibility of the Lesnar vs. Cormier payoff finally happening.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Jim Parsons of The Sportster) said this week that he spoke to people who theorized Lesnar vs. Cormier was a possibility in WWE, although no one seems to know if there are any concrete plans.

Cormier claims there is nothing to the rumors, although he could just be trying to throw people off the scent ahead of a big confrontation with Lesnar at Extreme Rules.

For now, Cormier is just slated to be a special guest referee on Saturday, but given his love for wrestling and crossover appeal, it would make sense for the two sides to work on doing something more in the future.

