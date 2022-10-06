Lakers' LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama a 'Generational Talent'; 'More Like an Alien'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Add LeBron James to the list of people who were impressed by Victor Wembanyama's performance coming out of Tuesday's exhibition game between the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and G League Ignite.

Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, James called Wembanyama a "generational talent" who is more "like an alien" than a unicorn.

Wembanyama and the Metropolitans lost, 122-115, to the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson in a matchup of the presumptive top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

Both players dazzled in a game that was on national television. Henderson had 28 points, five rebounds and nine assists in the win.

Wembanyama finished with a game-high 37 points, five blocks and four rebounds. The 18-year-old went 7-of-11 from behind the arc.

It's no surprise that as soon as that game ended, speculation about which teams would attempt to tank in an effort to earn the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 began.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, front offices around the league believe they "have a better chance to sell a tanking strategy to both owners and fans" because of how Wembanyama played in a game that everyone was able to watch.

One general manager told Wojnarowski and Givony that Wembanyama is "a 7'4" Durant who blocks shots" and is going to be the most-hyped draft prospect since James in 2003.

There are no shortage of teams that have put themselves in a position to compete for the No. 1 overall pick next year already. The Utah Jazz moved on from Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanović. The San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for three first-round draft picks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are always a threat to hold out players in an attempt to get a better draft pick, especially after Chet Holmgren's season-ending injury. The Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons could be in the mix.

Despite his standing as the overwhelming top talent in the 2023 class, Wembanyama's agent, Bouna Ndiaye, told Wojnarowski and Givony his client has no intention of shutting himself down to stay healthy for the draft.