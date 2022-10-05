Phil Nevin, Angels Agree to 1-Year Contract for 2023 MLB Season

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Phil Nevin showed enough as the interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels to earn another opportunity with the team.

The Angels announced they agreed to a one-year deal with Nevin and promoted him to the full-time manager role for the 2023 campaign.

He took over in an interim position when Los Angeles fired Joe Maddon in June.

Expectations were high for the Angels when they brought Maddon aboard ahead of the 2020 season. After all, he was the manager who helped the Chicago Cubs break their 108-year World Series title drought in 2016 and also led the Tampa Bay Rays to the Fall Classic in 2008.

Despite the presence of some of the best players in the league in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, Los Angeles never lived up to those expectations and went 130-148 during his tenure without a single playoff appearance.

He was also fired 12 games into a 14-game losing streak.

While there were no more long slides, things didn't go much better under Nevin. The Angels are 46-59 under his direction and sit in third place in the American League West at 73-88 overall.

The 51-year-old will look to guide the Angels to the postseason for the first time since the 2014 season. It will be his first full-time managerial position, but he has plenty of experience managing at the minor league level and was also a third base coach for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and Angels.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 1995, the California native played in the majors for 12 seasons from 1995 to 2006 for the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Anaheim Angels, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. The corner infielder was an All-Star in 2001 for the Padres and hit 208 home runs in his career.

Nevin won't have much of a chance to prove himself with a one-year deal, but he said he wanted to get the Angels job permanently.