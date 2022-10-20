Filling Every Power 5 Head Coach Opening in 2022

1 of 5

Oregon Athletics

There's a new era in Eugene, Oregon, under head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. It was a rocky start for the Ducks in the first showing against Georgia, but Oregon has been on fire since.

The Ducks are riding a five-game win streak, averaging 49.8 points per game in that span. Oregon has been scoring at a high level for years, but Dillingham seems to have helped the team evolve in on-field efficiency and off-field recruiting, such as securing the commitment of 5-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore.

At 32 years old, he's one of the younger candidates in college football. Although any program would be taking a chance on Dillingham, as he's never been an FBS head coach, he's been on numerous staffs across the nation, which should have him fully prepared.

One of his major strong suits is his age, which he can use to his advantage in communicating with and recruiting players in high school and the transfer portal.

Should he leave, his best move would be staying out west and joining an Arizona State staff that parted with former head coach Herm Edwards in September.

The Sun Devils need someone who's committed to the modern aspect of college football, as well as someone who's familiar with the program. Dillingham is an Arizona native and Sun Devil alum who'll have pride in Arizona State, which has been missing in Tempe.

He had a previous stint at Arizona State in 2014 and 2015 as an offensive assistant, after having started his coaching career in 2007 at a high school just minutes away from campus. After short terms at Memphis, Auburn and Florida State, Dillingham could be poised to jump from Oregon to bring ASU back to relevance.

He'll thrive in an area that produces solid football talent, with his connections in surrounding football states. This is the only potential first-year head coach mentioned, but ASU should definitely take a look at the offensive-minded play-caller.