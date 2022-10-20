Filling Every Power 5 Head Coach Opening in 2022October 20, 2022
Filling Every Power 5 Head Coach Opening in 2022
The coaching carousel began early in the 2022 season with open roles in major programs such as Wisconsin and Nebraska.
Since then, the list has grown to four Power Five openings.
A handful of candidates exist for the main openings, which include Georgia Tech and Arizona State, and each of these coaches is a proven college leader, which is extremely important for team success and recruiting.
Some of these squads are missing game-day play-callers, recruiters or coaches who can instill a structured culture. There's a slight chance for an in-house hire for some of these programs, but the candidates presented will give each team the best chance to immediately impact winning.
The balance of money, fit and relationships are the leading factors in an agreement. In the college game location is a big hiring factor, so that as well as recent resumes will ultimately decide where these coaches go if they depart from their current jobs.
Arizona State Sun Devils: Kenny Dillingham
There's a new era in Eugene, Oregon, under head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. It was a rocky start for the Ducks in the first showing against Georgia, but Oregon has been on fire since.
The Ducks are riding a five-game win streak, averaging 49.8 points per game in that span. Oregon has been scoring at a high level for years, but Dillingham seems to have helped the team evolve in on-field efficiency and off-field recruiting, such as securing the commitment of 5-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore.
At 32 years old, he's one of the younger candidates in college football. Although any program would be taking a chance on Dillingham, as he's never been an FBS head coach, he's been on numerous staffs across the nation, which should have him fully prepared.
One of his major strong suits is his age, which he can use to his advantage in communicating with and recruiting players in high school and the transfer portal.
Should he leave, his best move would be staying out west and joining an Arizona State staff that parted with former head coach Herm Edwards in September.
The Sun Devils need someone who's committed to the modern aspect of college football, as well as someone who's familiar with the program. Dillingham is an Arizona native and Sun Devil alum who'll have pride in Arizona State, which has been missing in Tempe.
He had a previous stint at Arizona State in 2014 and 2015 as an offensive assistant, after having started his coaching career in 2007 at a high school just minutes away from campus. After short terms at Memphis, Auburn and Florida State, Dillingham could be poised to jump from Oregon to bring ASU back to relevance.
He'll thrive in an area that produces solid football talent, with his connections in surrounding football states. This is the only potential first-year head coach mentioned, but ASU should definitely take a look at the offensive-minded play-caller.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Todd Monken
Even though the Georgia Bulldogs are known for their historic defenses over the past several seasons, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has crafted one of the country's most explosive scoring units.
He's had success with receivers and running backs, but his most prominent skill is knowing how to highlight his quarterbacks' strengths, whether it be a 5-star prospect or a walk-on.
In 2022, Monken is working with quarterback Stetson Bennett, who walked on to the Bulldogs in 2017. Bennett had impressive production last season, registering 29 touchdowns and 2,862 yards while helping to lead the Bulldogs to a national title.
Monken's only been with the Bulldogs since 2020, but he could move to his 10th stop on the college football map with none other than Georgia Tech.
With an in-state job available, it's an easy connection to make.
As a college head coach, Monken carries a 13-25 record from his three years with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. He got the keys to Southern Miss after an 0-12 season and turned the squad into a bowl-faring team with a 9-5 record by his final season, so he has some experience in building a program from the ground up.
The Yellow Jackets are rebuilding after an agonizing stretch under former head coach Geoff Collins who went 10-28 over three-plus seasons. Monken has been a great play-caller in all of his coaching destinations, but his strongest asset will have to be recruiting, since GT has desperately needed some sort of aid in that category for years.
Monken has an extensive background in the South, coaching at LSU, Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech and Georgia, so he should have great relationships to bring in immediate talent.
Nebraska Cornhuskers: Bill O'Brien
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has to be the most familiar face among the candidates. He has an extensive resume, both on the NFL and FBS scenes. bill
O'Brien started his coaching career in 1993 with the Brown Bears, guiding the tight ends and linebackers. After stints at Georgia Tech, Maryland and Duke, he joined the New England Patriots, with whom he served in various offensive roles, including coordinator in 2011.
After he guided a top-three Patriots offense in yards and points scored, Penn State tabbed him to help heal a program devastated by sexual abuse. His 15-9 record over two seasons vaulted him to the Houston Texans' head coaching job.
He's worked under two of the greatest football minds in the history of the game, the Patriots' Bill Belichick and Crimson Tide's Nick Saban, who have boosted his image tremendously. It seems like every year in the national coaching search coordinators from Saban and Belichick's teams are being interviewed for larger roles, since they've prepared and produced at a high level.
O'Brien has been successful in almost every coaching stop. Even though his Texans stint ended in a disastrous midseason firing in 2020, his failings came more as a GM, as he reached the postseason four times in his first six campaigns and had just one losing record.
He can stay somewhat comfortable with a stacked Alabama program, which is top-seven in both scoring and yards this year, or he can take over another team.
The best-case scenario for O'Brien would be going to Lincoln to help a squad that's desperate for a leader after it fired Scott Frost, who went 16-31 in four-plus years.
The Cornhuskers haven't had a winning season since 2016, and their biggest need is having a coach with a plan who knows where he wants to take the program. It'll take a generous paycheck for O'Brien to pack his bags, but they may be willing to take the gamble after the rough stretch they've had.
Wisconsin Badgers: Lance Leipold
The state of Kansas is considered a basketball region for a reason. The Jayhawks have been abysmal for the past 13 years, with only one season of over three wins since 2008.
Their newest head coach, Lance Leipold, has been on the sideline since 1987, constantly putting his teams in winning positions. The Wisconsin native has been on the Badgers staff and that of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, so his preference will be intriguing if leaves Lawrence.
Leipold may have been on some radars before the season, but his 2022 campaign with the Kansas Jayhawks has made him a hot commodity.
The Jayhawks reached ranked status for the first time since 2009, starting the season 5-0 with solid wins against Houston, West Virginia and Iowa State. They're clearly not a sustainable Top 25 team, losing the previous two matchups against opponents that have been ranked this season, but they look like a quality Big 12 competitor.
The Wisconsin head coaching job is probably one of the hardest to predict since the program is still feeling out the situation with interim head coach Jim Leonhard after Paul Chryst's firing. The Badgers started the season 2-3, one of their worst starts in over a decade.
Leipold is a perfect fit who has connections in the Midwest and will likely come at a cheaper price than bigger names such as Matt Rhule, Dave Aranda and Matt Campbell. Wisconsin has been searching for a spark on the offensive end, and Leipold can add that with the scoring philosophy he's developed.
The Badgers have an exceptional in-house option with Leonhard, but they need to look for experience at the position if they want to challenge Big Ten juggernauts Ohio State and Michigan. To do this, they need a coach such as Leipold, who knows what it takes to push a program into championship conversations.
The titles Leipold won may have been in Division III and the MAC, but there should be confidence in his coaching ability, even if a turnaround takes longer than he's used to.
Alternate Coaching Options
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin interim head coach
Leonhard became the interim head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers after they fired Paul Chryst five games into the season.
He has grown into one of the best defensive minds in college football, proving himself as a great coordinator by fielding a top-10 defense over the past three seasons, but it may be too early for his first head coaching position. Wisconsin should look for someone with experience in building a program.
Best fit: Wisconsin
Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is one of the most notable names in college football for a couple of reasons. He's built a winning program at Jackson State with his top-notch recruiting ability and media presence.
The Tigers have gone 6-0 with their most talented player, Travis Hunter, on the sideline with an undisclosed injury. A bigger market with a bigger check would definitely intrigue Sanders. It shouldn't take much for him to move on from Jackson State.
Best fit: Georgia Tech