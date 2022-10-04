Jacob deGrom Could Pitch for Mets Wednesday if NL East Title Remains Up For Grabs

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Mets are prepared to do whatever it takes if they still have a chance to finish in first place in the National League East on Wednesday.

Per ESPN's Joon Lee, manager Buck Showalter said Mets ace Jacob deGrom could start the season finale to give the team the best chance at a division title.

"He's available to pitch [Wednesday]. Potentially could," Showalter said of deGrom. "It's one of many options that have been communicated with him and Max [Scherzer] and all the guys."

Starting deGrom on Wednesday would hinder him from getting enough rest to be ready for one of the first two games of a possible wild-card series on Friday and Saturday. Showalter said he believes he's ready for any situation.

"We'll make the adjustment. I'm OK with that," Showalter said. "Just keep trying to stay organized for any pivots you have to make. There a lot of potential scenarios."

The NL East title would mean the No. 2 seed and a bye.

It would take some luck for the Mets to be competing for the division crown Wednesday. If New York loses or the Atlanta Braves win on Tuesday, the division title will go to Atlanta for the fifth straight year. However, if the Braves surprisingly get swept by the Miami Marlins, the Mets can win the NL East by completing a sweep of the Washington Nationals.

The Mets were in control of the division for much of the year until the Braves overtook them for first place with a three-game sweep this past weekend. DeGrom pitched the series opener Friday and allowed three earned runs on three homers while striking out 11 in six innings.

The 34-year-old hasn't been his usual dominant self in recent outings. DeGrom has allowed at least three earned runs in four consecutive starts.

New York will need him to be at his absolute best during the postseason, but the team will have all hands on deck if it has the opportunity for its first NL East title since 2015.