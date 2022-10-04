Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Expected to Return from Injury vs. Michigan State

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day told reporters on Tuesday that running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to play against Michigan State on Saturday after missing this week's 49-10 win over Rutgers with a minor injury.

Henderson reportedly suffered the injury in warmups ahead of the Rutgers game and was kept out as a precautionary measure.

