Alabama QB Bryce Young's Shoulder Injury Isn't 'Long-Term,' Is Day-to-Day, per Saban

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered "day-to-day" after leaving Saturday's game with a shoulder injury.

"He's got a little bit of a shoulder injury," head coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday. "It's not a long-term injury."

Young suffered the injury in the first half of the SEC battle against Arkansas, but backup Jalen Milroe was able to keep the Crimson Tide afloat in the 49-26 victory.

Alabama is scheduled to host Texas A&M on Saturday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out ourB/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.