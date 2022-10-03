College Football Picks Week 6: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The second Saturday in October is typically reserved for the top two teams in the Big 12 to showcase themselves to the nation.

Two undefeated Big 12 teams will be in the spotlight in Week 6, but just not the two we expected to be talking about.

The TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks are a combined 9-0 going into their showdown in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday.

The matchup is so fascinating that it has drawn ESPN's College GameDay away from its typical spot at the Red River rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas and Oklahoma are afterthoughts in the Big 12 title race right now. TCU aided in that process by obliterating the Sooners in Week 5. Texas and Oklahoma are both 3-2 overall, and neither team is ranked going into Week 6.

The other two Top 25 matchups on the Week 6 slate are unexpected. The LSU Tigers snuck into the AP Top 25 to be ranked for the first time under Brian Kelly. They welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins surged into the rankings after Week 5 as well. They get a tough test of their own at the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes.