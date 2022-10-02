Justin Hollander Promoted to Mariners GM After SEA Ends 21-Year Playoff Drought

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Justin Hollander helped the Seattle Mariners clinch their first playoff spot since the 2001 campaign, and he was rewarded with quite the promotion.

Tim Booth of the Associated Press noted the Mariners announced they promoted Hollander to the role of general manager. He has been with the team since the end of the 2016 campaign and was promoted to assistant general manager before the start of the 2020 season.

Booth explained this doesn't change much in Seattle's front office since Hollander was already splitting most of the roster construction duties with president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto.

"I think it's probably more of a codification of our present roles than it is a gigantic change," Hollander said. "I get to have a cool title now."

Hollander started in Major League Baseball as a player development and scouting assistant with the Los Angeles Angels in 2008, and his career almost came full circle when he was a finalist for their GM role after the 2020 campaign.

However, Los Angeles hired Perry Minasian.

Hollander stayed with the Mariners as a result, and the move has paid off considering they are about to head to the postseason for the first time in 21 years.

With an offense centered around Julio Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez, Ty France and others and Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert spearheading the pitching staff, there is reason for optimism with the postseason approaching.

The future is also bright after Seattle agreed to a five-year contract extension with Castillo to anchor the team alongside the 21-year-old Rodríguez for the foreseeable future, and it will be Hollander who is tasked with maintaining a contender around them after this promotion.