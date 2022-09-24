Luis Castillo, Mariners Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $108M

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners agreed to a five-year contract extension with pitcher Luis Castillo on Saturday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Castillo's extension is worth $108 million and can max out at $133 million with a sixth-year vesting option.

The Mariners acquired Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in a July 29 trade. The 29-year-old has gone 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 54 innings over nine starts for the M's.

The Mariners have a bright future ahead of them. Superstar rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez, who became the youngest player in MLB history to post 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a single season, signed a contract extension through 2034.

The 21-year-old should anchor the Mariners' lineup for a decade-plus while Castillo anchors the rotation for at least much of the next decade.

The present Mariners are pretty good themselves, as they appear destined for their first playoff appearance since 2001. They'll need to hold off the Baltimore Orioles, who are three games behind the M's for the final American League Wild Card spot, but time is running out for the O's with just a week-and-a-half remaining in the regular season.

Castillo has played a large part in the Mariners' second-half success, and he could also be a massive addition for the playoff run as well. At his best, Castillo is a shutdown ace capable of carrying the team.

He's helped create a deep and talented rotation in Seattle that also includes 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert, who is 13-6 with a 3.13 ERA.

For now, Castillo will have few turns in the rotation before the playoffs. His first start with his new contract will occur Sunday at the Kansas City Royals.