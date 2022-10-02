Jets Legend Marvin Powell Dies at 67; RT Inducted into CFB Hall of Fame in 1994

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Sunday that former right tackle Marvin Powell died at the age of 67.

Powell spent nine seasons in New York and played his final two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 4 overall pick in the 1977 NFL draft, he was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro.

Powell also had a decorated college career. He was a member of USC's national championship-winning squad in 1974 and earned All-American honors in two seasons. The North Carolina native was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

"Marvin was one of the best linemen I've ever seen," former Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker said to Randy Lange of the team's official site. "He was just a physical specimen. He was just good. I just loved him."

Marty Lyons, who played opposite Powell on the defensive line, lauded his former teammate's impact off the field.

"Marvin was smart, he was intelligent," Lyons said. "He was the players' rep for us. He cared about the team, he cared about society. He wanted to make a difference."

NorthJersey.com's Andy Vasquez listed Powell at No. 17 when he ranked the 100 greatest players in Jets history in August 2019.