Stetson Bennett Called Out by Fans on Twitter as No. 1 Georgia Narrowly Beats Mizzou

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs narrowly defeated the Missouri Tigers 26-22 on Saturday night at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium to remain undefeated on the season, but it was a far from perfect game from Kirby Smart's side.

The Bulldogs trailed 19-12 entering the fourth quarter as both the offense and defense struggled to get going. Luckily for the Bulldogs, the offense put up 14 points in the fourth quarter for the comeback victory.

Tight end Brock Bowers led the receiving group with five catches for 66 yards. Running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards combined for 112 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

However, quarterback Stetson Bennett was average at best on Saturday night, completing 24 of 43 passes for 312 yards. He didn't toss a single touchdown.

"Well, he didn't play his best game. He'll be the first to tell you that," Smart said of Bennett on the SEC Network after the game. "But give Missouri some credit. These kids came out here and balled today."

Fans agreed with Smart's assessment of Bennett's performance, calling out the quarterback on Twitter following Georgia's narrow victory.

While Bennett's performance Saturday was undoubtedly average at best, there's no reason to believe his struggles will continue moving forward.

Bennett has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,536 yards and five touchdowns against one interception this season, which is respectable. He has also rushed for 42 yards and four scores.

In addition, Bennett has stepped up when needed to power Georgia to victory. There's no reason to believe he can't continue doing so.

Georgia will take on unranked Auburn next weekend looking to extend its record to 6-0.