    DJ Uiagalelei's Ascent Praised by Twitter amid Heisman Race as Clemson Tops NC State

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2022

    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    No. 5 Clemson earned its biggest win of the season and remains unbeaten after taking down No. 10 North Carolina State 30-20 on Saturday.

    With the result, Tigers star DJ Uiagalelei continued to breathe some life into his fledgling Heisman Trophy campaign. The junior quarterback finished 21-of-30 through the air for 209 yards and one touchdown and ran for another 73 yards and two scores.

    Clemson Athletics @ClemsonTigers

    DJ IS THAT DUDE.

    Uiagalelei displayed his touch on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jake Briningstool in the third quarter—the kind of throw that won't go unnoticed by NFL scouts.

    ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB

    A dime from DJ Uiagalelei 🎯<br><br>No. 5 Clemson goes up 20-10! <a href="https://t.co/YMDKzgyzJp">pic.twitter.com/YMDKzgyzJp</a>

    Michael Felder @InTheBleachers

    hell of a throw from DJ for that TD to Briningstool. Wow.

    In general, his poise in the pocket is a significant departure from 2021, when he finished with more interceptions than touchdowns and completed just 55.6 percent of his passes.

    The 6'4", 235-pound signal-caller has faced lofty expectations dating back to high school because of his size and athleticism. After his development got derailed, he appears to be firmly back on track.

    Bonnie Bernstein @BonnieBernstein

    DJ Uiagalelei is unrecognizable from the timid, unsteady kid we saw on the field last year.<br><br>His body language is completely different. His decision-making crisp. The throws have more zip. <br><br>Really nice to see...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Clemson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Clemson</a>

    Mike Farrell @mfarrellsports

    This is the DJ Uiagalelei I scouted out of HS

    Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso

    Uiagalelei will be in the top 5 or 6 of most physically impressive QBs once he's in the NFL. Legit freak.

    Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery

    I think a lot of yal owe DJ an apology.

    Mike McDaniel @MikeMcDanielSI

    This has been a theme throughout the season but DJ Uiagalelei looks way more comfortable when Clemson plays with tempo. I think they should consider incorporating more of that in the offense.

    When it comes to the Heisman race, Uiagalelei remains an outsider.

    Ohio State's CJ Stroud arguably has the inside track, and reigning winner Bryce Young is right behind. The Alabama quarterback suffered a shoulder injury against Arkansas, though, so his availability going forward is a bit unclear. Young's exit Saturday might have opened the door for another contender, teammate Jahmyr Gibbs anyway.

    Even if the Heisman Trophy is a long shot for Uiagalelei, his improvement puts Clemson on solid footing for a College Football Playoff bid.

