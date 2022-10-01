X

    OSU's Miyan Williams Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After 5 TDs in Win vs. Rutgers

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2022

    Ben Jackson/Getty Images

    Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been primarily responsible for Ohio State's offensive success over the past two seasons, but running back Miyan Williams took center stage Saturday.

    In the No. 3 Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers, Williams rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries.

    Williams' five rushing touchdowns tied an Ohio State single-game record also held by Pete Johnson and Keith Byars.

    The junior from Cincinnati punched the ball into the end zone three times from in close during the first half, but his primary highlight of the day occurred early in the third quarter when he blasted through and past the Rutgers defense for a 70-yard touchdown:

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    See. You. Later. 🙌<br><br>Miyan Williams goes 70 yards for his 4th TD of the day.<a href="https://twitter.com/Miyannnn3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Miyannnn3</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/1gSfU9urad">pic.twitter.com/1gSfU9urad</a>

    That particular play had Twitter buzzing, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar and noted Ohio State football fan LeBron James:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Aye Miyan Williams go sit down somewhere!! Hahahaha! 70 to the house! 4TDs. O-H......<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a>🌰

    LeBron wasn't the only one who marveled at Williams' performance, as other fans talked him up on social media as well:

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    MIYAN WILLIAMS CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP

    JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99

    MIYAN WILLIAMS IS THAT DUDE!!!

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Miyan Williams. Player of the Month and it’s only October 1st.

    Cryptic Buckeye @CrypticBuckeye

    MIYAN WILLIAMS IS HIM.

    ฿Ɽ₳₦ĐØ₦ @_unclebrandon

    Miyan Williams is HIM <a href="https://t.co/qLvzy7g61d">pic.twitter.com/qLvzy7g61d</a>

    Mekai Warner @warner_mekai

    miyan williams’ xray: <a href="https://t.co/PqUMvzWbCf">pic.twitter.com/PqUMvzWbCf</a>

    RIPSimba @dg216waob

    Miyan Williams For Governor

    Jody @BuckeyesGirl33

    Miyan Williams TOUCHDOWN no 4 for the day!! <a href="https://t.co/XuSaAPitKO">pic.twitter.com/XuSaAPitKO</a>

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Miyan Williams will play on Sundays

    Buckeye Legion @Buckeye_Legion

    Miyan Williams is the only one in offense who came to play today. What a monster.

    Williams was off to a strong start this season, rushing for 308 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 7.2 yards per carry entering Saturday's game.

    Against Rutgers, Williams set career highs in carries, rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns, and he perhaps put himself in position to challenge TreVeyon Henderson for the title of No. 1 running back at OSU.

    Henderson missed the game with an undisclosed injury, but the Ohio State running game didn't miss a beat, as Williams tied a school record for rushing touchdowns in a game.

    The offense will most likely run through Stroud moving forward, but if the undefeated Buckeyes are going to contend for a national championship, a strong running game spearheaded by Williams could end up being key.

