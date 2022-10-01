OSU's Miyan Williams Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After 5 TDs in Win vs. Rutgers

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been primarily responsible for Ohio State's offensive success over the past two seasons, but running back Miyan Williams took center stage Saturday.

In the No. 3 Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers, Williams rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries.

Williams' five rushing touchdowns tied an Ohio State single-game record also held by Pete Johnson and Keith Byars.

The junior from Cincinnati punched the ball into the end zone three times from in close during the first half, but his primary highlight of the day occurred early in the third quarter when he blasted through and past the Rutgers defense for a 70-yard touchdown:

That particular play had Twitter buzzing, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar and noted Ohio State football fan LeBron James:

LeBron wasn't the only one who marveled at Williams' performance, as other fans talked him up on social media as well:

Williams was off to a strong start this season, rushing for 308 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 7.2 yards per carry entering Saturday's game.

Against Rutgers, Williams set career highs in carries, rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns, and he perhaps put himself in position to challenge TreVeyon Henderson for the title of No. 1 running back at OSU.

Henderson missed the game with an undisclosed injury, but the Ohio State running game didn't miss a beat, as Williams tied a school record for rushing touchdowns in a game.

The offense will most likely run through Stroud moving forward, but if the undefeated Buckeyes are going to contend for a national championship, a strong running game spearheaded by Williams could end up being key.