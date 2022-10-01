Alabama's Bryce Young Suffered Sprained Shoulder Injury vs. Arkansas, Nick Saban Says

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left Saturday's game against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder, head coach Nick Saban told CBS Sports' Jenny Dell.

“Hopefully we’ll get some diagnosis on him and see how he goes," he added.

Young was on the sideline at the start of the second half with his helmet on after exiting in the second quarter, but he never returned to the field as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 49-26 win.

Young initially appeared to be in discomfort as he headed toward the injury tent during the second quarter of the game with the No. 2 Crimson Tide leading the No. 20 Razorbacks 14-0:

According to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Young's parents went down to the field while he was in the tent, and he then went to the locker room.

Per AL.com's Mike Rodak, CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell said she heard a "very extreme yell" as Young threw down his helmet and entered the tent.

Rodak noted Young appeared to suffer the injury when he landed hard on his right throwing arm while getting pushed out of bounds by Arkansas' Drew Sanders.

Young is arguably the biggest star in college football after he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season in his first campaign as a starter.

The Tide fell short of a title, losing to Georgia in the national championship game, but due largely to Young's presence, they entered 2022 among the favorites to win it all.

Entering Saturday's contest, Young was off to a hot start and in the thick of the Heisman race again, throwing for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two picks for the 4-0 Crimson Tide.

Prior to exiting against Arkansas, Young had thrown for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed for a touchdown.

The injured Young was replaced by redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, who has seen limited action over the past season-plus.

In 2021, Milroe threw for 41 yards and one touchdown. Entering Saturday, he had thrown for 86 yards, one touchdown and one pick this season, while also rushing for 72 yards.

Despite Alabama's deep, talented roster, the looming matchup with No. 17 Texas A&M could prove tougher than expected if Young's injury keeps him out.