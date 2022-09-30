Dalvin Cook, D'Andre Swift, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 4

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The top ball carriers in the NFC North have been under close watch leading up to NFL Week 4.

Dalvin Cook will play for the Minnesota Vikings in their London clash with the New Orleans Saints, but the news elsewhere in the division is not so great.

D'Andre Swift will not play for the Detroit Lions, who will also be without Amon-Ra St. Brown for the home clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears will not be at full strength either. David Montgomery was ruled out of Sunday's trip to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants.

Running back can always be a tough position to navigate throughout the fantasy football season, but it may be hard to find some quality running backs on the waiver wire to perform in Week 4.

Below is a list of all of the injuries affecting teams ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games.

Dalvin Cook To Play On Sunday

Dalvin Cook will not miss a game because of the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 3.

Cook suffered a left shoulder injury against the Detroit Lions last week, but he was cleared to play on Friday, per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert.

Cook has long been one of the top fantasy football running backs. He started the 2022 campaign with two 90-yard performances in the first three weeks.

Before his injury, Cook ran for a season high of 96 yards on 17 carries. He also scored a touchdown in that contest.

The promising news about Cook's status will keep him in most fantasy lineups for the first London game of the season.

There could be concerns about Cook's potential workload on Sunday morning, especially with Alexander Mattison ready to take more snaps if needed.

Mattison could end up as a potential waiver-wire addition for Week 4 because of all the injuries to running backs across the league.

Mattison has 17 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown during his split time with Cook.

Cook would have to be healthy enough to play on Sunday because Minnesota has a reliable backup in place with Mattison.

Cook may not receive a massive volume of carries, but he should have something that resembles his regular workload against the Saints. Mattison may see time on certain drives, or if the Vikings are up big against a New Orleans team that could be without multiple starters on offense.

D'Andre Swift Out For Lions on Sunday

The Detroit Lions offense could be severely limited on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown will not be available for the home clash against the Seattle Seahawks.

Swift leads the Lions with 231 rushing yards, but he is not the team's leader in carries and touchdowns. Jamaal Williams owns first place in those categories.

Williams, who has four touchdowns in three weeks, should be considered as the first waiver-wire pickup for those fantasy players with Swift on their roster.

Khalil Herbert, who fill in for David Montgomery in Chicago's offense, as well as the New York Jets pair of Michael Carter and Breece Hall could be solid options if Williams is already picked up by another team in your league.

D.J. Chark and T.J. Hockenson could see increases in their pass-game volume as well with St. Brown not active on Sunday.

Swift has eight receptions on 12 targets, so part of his pass-game production needs to be accounted for as well by Dan Campbell and his staff.

The two absences may also lead you to the Seattle defense for a week. Seattle held two of its three opponents under 20 points and it may be more aggressive against Jared Goff with Swift and St. Brown not on the field.