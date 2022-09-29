Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player.

"He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."

Pederson was the head coach of the Eagles during Hurts' first season in the NFL, with the quarterback showing some flashes of his ability across four starts. Hurts has taken his game to a new level in 2022, totaling 916 passing yards, 167 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns while leading Philadelphia to a 3-0 start.

"Just not surprised," Pederson, who is now coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars, said of Hurts. "Not surprised that he's playing this well, and he's playing and really utilizing the guys around him to help him get these wins that they're piling up."

The Eagles will look to keep their hot streak going against Pederson and the 2-1 Jaguars in Week 4.