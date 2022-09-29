Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Eagles' Jalen Hurts Headline NFL's Players of the Month

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were named the NFL's Player of the Month on offense in September for their respective conferences.

The league announced Thursday its top stars across the first month of the 2022 season.

AFC Players of the Month

Offense: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Defense: Melvin Ingram, LB, Miami Dolphins

Special Teams: Tommy Townsend, P, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Players of the Month

Offense: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Defense: Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Teams: Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

