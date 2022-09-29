X

    Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Eagles' Jalen Hurts Headline NFL's Players of the Month

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 29, 2022

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were named the NFL's Player of the Month on offense in September for their respective conferences.

    The league announced Thursday its top stars across the first month of the 2022 season.

    NFL @NFL

    AFC Players of the Month! (September)<a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MelvinIngram?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MelvinIngram</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/tommy_townsend?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tommy_townsend</a> <a href="https://t.co/FHobReSzFn">pic.twitter.com/FHobReSzFn</a>

    NFL @NFL

    NFC Players of the Month! (September)<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/DevinWhite__40?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DevinWhite__40</a> <a href="https://t.co/TYBlJq9CYu">pic.twitter.com/TYBlJq9CYu</a>

    AFC Players of the Month

    • Offense: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens 
    • Defense: Melvin Ingram, LB, Miami Dolphins 
    • Special Teams: Tommy Townsend, P, Kansas City Chiefs

    NFC Players of the Month

    • Offense: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles 
    • Defense: Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
    • Special Teams: Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

