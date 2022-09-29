WWE Rumors: Tony D'Angelo 'Not Expected to Be Undergoing Major Surgery' on Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com

Tony D'Angelo reportedly may have avoided a serious injury during his match against Wes Lee on Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), D'Angelo's injury isn't significant and isn't expected to require major surgery.

Meltzer added that D'Angelo could potentially return to in-ring action sooner than initially thought.

The exact nature of D'Angelo's injury is unclear, but he suffered it during a qualifying match for a ladder match to determine the new North American champion at next month's Halloween Havoc event.

During the bout against Lee, D'Angelo dove into the corner, hit his face on the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. D'Angelo remained on all fours, and the referee called for the bell, awarding the match to Lee since D'Angelo could not continue.

D'Angelo is one of the biggest success stories of the NXT 2.0 era, as he was introduced last year with no professional wrestling or television experience to his credit.

His Italian mobster gimmick quickly got over with the NXT fanbase, and D'Angelo became part of some of the most compelling storylines in NXT.

Along with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller, he beat the old NXT guard of Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and L.A. Knight in a WarGames match last year.

D'Angelo later went on to beat Ciampa in the latter's final NXT match at NXT Stand and Deliver earlier this year, which led to D'Angelo referring to himself as The Don of NXT.

Now, D'Angelo is picking up the pieces after his business relationship with Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma crumbled.

Given the fact that he has established himself as a key part of the NXT product over the past year, Shawn Michaels and the rest of NXT's decision-makers can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief that D'Angelo avoided a major issue.

