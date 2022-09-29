DeMar DeRozan Felt 'Non-Existent' with Spurs amid Lack of Primetime Games, Coverage

DeMar DeRozan Felt 'Non-Existent' with Spurs amid Lack of Primetime Games, CoverageSeptember 29, 2022
DeMar DeRozan's rejuvenated play last season in Chicago transpired, at least in part, because of his return to the national spotlight.
The All-Star guard said he felt "irrelevant" during his time in San Antonio due to the team's mediocre roster and lack of national attention.
"I felt like I was wiped off the map. ... That took a toll, especially [after] every single year going to the conference finals, conference semifinals, competing, winning 50-plus games, to all the sudden, you don't exist," DeRozan said on the Old Man and the Three podcast. "It was like, 'Damn, what's this? Hey, I'm here.' That's what I felt like.
"Granted, I had great games. I developed in a lot of great ways as a basketball player, but in the same token, I just felt nonexistent for those years. It wasn't like we was on TV, we wasn't competing. There was so much to it that was a struggle. ... I just felt like I was irrelevant."
DeRozan spent three seasons in San Antonio after a 2018 trade from the Toronto Raptors, missing the playoffs in each of his final two years with the team. Rarely a national television darling even in their heyday, the Spurs did not have a single nationally broadcast game during DeRozan's final season with the franchise.
While the Bulls were far from a championship contender, DeRozan found himself on the national stage much more last season simply by proxy of being in a major market. He looked like a far more motivated player, averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists while making his first All-Star team since leaving Toronto.
The return to form was a bit of a surprise for most observers, many of whom wrote DeRozan off during his San Antonio sojourn. His three-year, $81.9 million contract went from one of the most derided of the 2021 offseason to being clearly a steal for the Bulls, who got max-level production at a decidedly below-max cost.