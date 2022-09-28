Sasha Banks’ Twitter Handle Changed to Her Real Name amid Rumors of WWE Return

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

There have been rumors swirling about Sasha Banks' potential return to WWE, but it no longer appears to be on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Banks changed her Twitter handle from @SashaBanksWWE to her real name, Mercedes Varnado, leaving WWE fans wondering if she will continue to take time away from the company.

Along with her tag team partner Naomi, Banks has been away from WWE since they walked out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw over creative differences. Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri reported in June that Banks was released from the company.

After the retirement of longtime WWE chairman Vince McMahon in July, speculation began to mount that Banks and Naomi could be in line for a return. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer said he was told "there would be attempts to be made to reconcile" with the popular pair now that McMahon was no longer in charge.

New WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently addressed the possibility of Banks returning to the company, telling Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, "Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible, and there is a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication is not a difficult process, but it can be a process ... But she's [an] unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants."

Since their departures from WWE, Banks and Naomi have both seen their star power rise through mainstream endeavors. They both attended the premiere of the Disney+ show She-Hulk, and earlier this month they both walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

"It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again," Banks said about the experience. "I’m back to being the new girl. It felt like everyone was like, 'Who’s this? Who’s taking my spot?' But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space."

While Banks is one of the most popular superstars in WWE, she has already established a path for herself outside of wrestling. She appeared in the widely popular Star Wars show The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves.

If Banks is indeed done with WWE for now, she ends her time as a five-time Raw women's champion, one-time SmackDown women's champion, one-time NXT women's champion and three-time WWE women's tag team champion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).