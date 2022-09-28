Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Raiders Are One of the Few NFL Teams I 'Hate'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb made his feelings about the Las Vegas Raiders abundantly clear to reporters as his team's Week 4 road matchup with the Silver and Black looms Sunday.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS provided Chubb's comments.

"I hate 'em, to be honest with you," he said. "I hate 'em. There's only a few teams in the league I hate and they're one of them. Because every time we go there it seems like it hasn't [gone] in our favor. It's always a tough game.

"I always know it's going to be a good matchup, I always know it's going to be—I'm not going to say dirty but they talk and stuff, we talk and stuff and it's going back-n-forth. ... We know they're looking at it the same way we are."

As Chubb referenced, the Broncos have encountered significant trouble when going to either Oakland (2018 and 2019) or Vegas (2020 and 2021) since he entered the NFL with Denver four years ago.

The Broncos are 0-4 in that span after defeats featuring 27-14, 24-16 loss, 37-12 and 17-13 scores. They haven't won on the road against the Raiders since 2015, marking six straight defeats.

This matchup has significant importance for both teams.

Denver has started 2-1, but the Broncos haven't exactly played inspiring football to start the season. Their 14.3 points per game rank second-worst in the NFL, despite the offseason acquisition of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

The defense has been tremendous, though, and that's led to a pair of wins over the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers over the past two weeks.

Chubb has been an instrumental part of the defensive effort as usual. His three sacks lead the NFL, and his five quarterback hits co-lead the Broncos with Randy Gregory.

A motivated Chubb will now look to lead his team to a big road win over the reeling Raiders, who have started 0-3 despite wholesale offseason changes that include a new head coach (Josh McDaniels) and No. 1 wide receiver (Davante Adams). The NFL's only winless team has lost its three games by a combined 13 points.

Kickoff from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium will go down Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.