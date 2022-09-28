Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning's Contract Joke: 'I'm 3-0 Against Chad Powers'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Eli Manning for his joke from earlier this week.

During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Eli quipped that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman the $250 million they paid Wilson after he punted the ball 10 times in Sunday's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Wilson was asked about Manning's comments and responded, "I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers," referring to Manning's viral character.

Manning clarified to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that he wasn't intending to take a shot at Wilson, but rather just attempting to be funny.

"No, I don't think we're trying to be critical. I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, 'Hey, it's live TV.' I never try to take a real shot at somebody," he explained. "I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke—because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He's going to do great."

Wilson made it clear that he didn't find Manning's comments offensive, and he doesn't have any ill feelings toward either of the Manning brothers.

"I think it's part of the game, those guys are just having fun," Wilson said. "I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli, I've always looked up to those guys, so I'm not stressed about it."

While Wilson was able to laugh off the zinger from Manning, Denver's offensive woes this season are no laughing matter. The Broncos rank second-to-last in the NFL with 14.3 points per game through the first three weeks. It's clearly not what the team expected when it acquired Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks and then signed him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension.

Wilson is still getting used to his new surroundings. He's completed just 59.4 percent of his passes for 743 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Broncos will try to turn things around when they travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.