Report: Big Ten's Pursuit of Oregon, More Causing Concern About Pac-12 'Collapse'

The Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford has led industry sources to believe that the potential expansion could lead to the collapse of the Pac-12.

That news is per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, who noted that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is looking for an offer from Amazon or another media partner for more football media rights revenue.

"An offer deemed substantial enough would likely convince Big Ten presidents that California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington would be valuable additions to the league from the Pac-12," Dodd added. "That figure is believed to be less than $100 million annually."

"If the Big Ten makes such a move, it would almost certainly increase the likelihood the Big 12 is able to get some combination of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, thus crushing the Pac-12 and hanging Oregon State and Washington State out to dry."

A Big 12 source also told Dodd that the Big Ten domino could lead to potential expansion for its conference.

"If that [Big Ten move] happens, I think the other [four Pac-12] schools will want to jump to our league," the source said.

The Pac-12 is already losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024. Meanwhile, the Big 12 is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2025, but the conference is also reloading with Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF in 2024.

Dodd also reported that Big Ten presidents and athletic directors are evaluating whether expansion for the league is "financially viable" in addition to exploring if potential candidates are considered a "cultural fit."

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported in August that both Oregon and Washington had talks with the Big Ten about joining the league.

The Big 12 and Pac 12 discussed a potential merger over the summer, but they did not go anywhere, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. A Big 12 source told Thamel the deal didn't go through for a "multitude of reasons."

Now it appears the Pac-12 could be in danger of disappearing entirely. Industry sources told Dodd that Oregon State and Washington State would likely be headed to the Mountain West if they need a new league.