Doug Pederson Hopes to Get Standing Ovation from Eagles Fans in Philadelphia Return

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Doug Pederson is hopeful Philadelphia Eagles fans remember the good times when he returns to the City of Brotherly Love this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach told reporters Wednesday he'd like to get a standing ovation:

Philadelphians can be unforgiving at times, but they're also more than willing to celebrate figures who helped to deliver success in the past. Andy Reid got a positive reception in his first game back as the Kansas City Chiefs head coach in 2013.

Pederson spent five years as the Eagles' coach. He helped lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 2017 as well as an NFC East title in 2019.

One presumes Pederson will get plenty of cheers before Sunday's game, because that Super Bowl triumph earned him a lot of goodwill. But he may not be all that popular if the Jaguars hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.