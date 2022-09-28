Cavaliers Rumors: Jae Crowder Trade Interests CLE as a 'Proven 3-and-D Big Body'

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers' aggressive offseason is reportedly not finished just yet.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the Cavs are among the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder as they look for a "proven three-and-D big body."

The Suns agreed to excuse Crowder from training camp as they seek out a trade for the 32-year-old, who can play either the 3 or the 4 spot.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported Crowder requested a trade amid the Suns' lack of urgency to sign him to a contract extension. He will make $10.2 million in 2022-23, the final season of his three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in 2020.

The Suns also reportedly informed Crowder he would not start or be part of the team's closing lineup. Crowder started 109 of 127 games during his first two years in Phoenix.

The Cavs have made a concerted all-in push to build a contender this offseason, acquiring Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Mitchell will join fellow All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, making Cleveland one of just two teams (Golden State) boasting three 2022 All-Stars on its Opening Night roster.

While the Cavs aren't considered a championship contender with their current roster, they're a strong bet to make their first playoff appearance without LeBron James since the 1997-98 season.

Last season was the Cavs' first winning season of the century without LeBron.

Adding Crowder would bring some veteran guile to a roster of twenty-somethings and fill a hole for a switchable, versatile wing who can stretch the floor.

That said, it's not entirely clear if the Cavs offer a better role than the one he'd play in Phoenix. Second-year big man Evan Mobley will start next to Allen in the frontcourt, and the Cavs have started 2020 lottery pick Isaac Okoro 128 times over the past two seasons.