Sami Zayn Story Has The Bloodline on Path to Icon Status in WWE

Credit: WWE.com

The Bloodline have been a dominant force on WWE television from the moment Roman Reigns aligned himself with his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, late in 2020.

Guided by "wise man" Paul Heyman, they have established themselves as an unstoppable force en route to collecting all the major championships in WWE.

Sprinkle in Solo Sikoa from NXT, who debuted by assisting The Tribal Chief in defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and you have a family unit that is seemingly unstoppable.

What no one could have imagined, though, was that a group touting the undisputed WWE universal and undisputed WWE tag team champions would approach iconic status with the introduction of a loudmouthed, sometimes delusional but always entertaining, Canadian.

Honorary Uce

What started as an attempt by Sami Zayn to earn credibility merely by association with The Bloodline has developed into one of the best storylines in recent WWE memory.

The Great Liberator has repeatedly attempted to prove himself to Reigns, getting involved in Bloodline matches and segments and often taking a beating on their behalf if it meant the champions would retain their titles and maintain their dominance.

Along the way, he has earned the scorn of Jey Uso, who watched with a certain amount of envy as Zayn earned the same appreciation from Reigns that he was never afforded himself.

The disdain in Jey's eyes for Zayn, whose influence continues to grow with every passing week, is clear and continues to intensify anytime they are in the same vicinity.

Look no further than Friday's SmackDown in which Reigns seemed to be on the verge of denouncing Zayn before making him an "Honorary Uce."

Jey was full of himself initially and ripped Zayn's Bloodline T-shirt from him, sure that his cousin was finally going to kick the lovable heel out of the group and leave him in a heap following some grand beatdown.

Instead, though, Reigns tossed him a shirt and welcomed him into the group officially, in a decision that left Jey speechless and dismayed.

The reaction was one that segued from dread over the immediate well-being of Zayn to one of utter joy from fans who genuinely love the guy, even if his character is that of a villain.

From Jey's frustration through to Zayn's "I just want to be part of the group" attitude, everything has clicked and elevated The Bloodline's status in modern WWE history.

It may seem like there is a certain amount of hyperbole and recentness to that statement, but it really isn't far from the truth.

Moments vs. Matches

Anyone who looks at the matches The Bloodline have been involved in over the last two years would have a reason to believe Reigns and The Usos are giants of this era of WWE.

On paper, their work is undeniably significant and when you factor in their accomplishments and championships, that feeling gets even stronger.

The difference between being one of wrestling's biggest stars and being a genuine icon is the presence of unforgettable moments.

We hear WWE tout the idea of "moments" on commentary and in press material advertising the latest pay-per-view, but they are the backbone of the company and what has helped set it apart from others that have attempted to seize the top spot over the last 30 years.

Look at the golden era of sports entertainment in the 1980s and early 1990s.

More significant than any in-ring contest were the moments that captivated fans: Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, the formation of The Mega Powers, Virgil finally turning on Ted DiBiase, the debut of The Undertaker, Randy Savage nearly shattering the throat of Ricky Steamboat and Miss Elizabeth reuniting with The Macho Man.

They are just some of the instances that helped young viewers become lifelong fans.

The same can be said about the Attitude Era, in which "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stunning Mr. McMahon, Triple H marrying Stephanie McMahon, and The Rock and Mankind's never-ending "This Is Your Life" segment helped set television ratings records unlikely to be beaten by pro wrestling ever again.

A great storyline, with moments that elicit emotion and get the audience to invest in what a character is up to, is the backbone of what pro wrestling has always been about.

The plight of Zayn and his current status as the most unlikely member of The Bloodline have already made for great television. His eventual dismissal from the group and inevitable babyface run will not only benefit him but enhance the status of the unit.

They have already been at the forefront of one epic story in the form of Jey's feud with Reigns over the Universal Championship and respect within the family dynasty.

Add another with Zayn, one that makes a legitimate star out of him and gives WWE another competitor it can program consistently in main events, and you have another key piece of evidence of its status as an iconic faction in pro wrestling history.

Prominence on television is fine. Countless main events, too.

When you can benefit from a red-hot storyline that hooks the viewers and makes the audience genuinely care about the people involved, that is greatness on a different level.

That's God Mode and one step closer to icon status for The Bloodline.