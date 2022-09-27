Eli Manning Clarifies Russell Wilson Comments, Says He Wasn't Trying to Be Critical

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eli Manning didn't mean any disrespect to Russell Wilson when he mocked the Denver Broncos quarterback's contract during the ManningCast on Monday.

Manning gave his viewpoint to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports:

"No, I don't think we're trying to be critical. I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, 'Hey, it’s live TV.' I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke—because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He's going to do great."

The question came after Manning's zinger Monday night:

Denver's Corliss Waitman punted 10 times during an eventual 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Wilson, who signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension before the season, finished with 184 passing yards and no touchdowns.

The Broncos are 2-1 to start the season, although Wilson has struggled with just two passing touchdowns and a 83.2 quarterback rating that would be the worst of his career.

Denver's 14.3 points scored per game ranks 31st in the NFL.

Manning did give Wilson the benefit of the doubt as he gets used to a new team following his trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's hard going into a new offense, a new system," Manning said. "It takes some time. It's not going to be perfect after three weeks. I've been in that situation. It can take five or six weeks before you get comfortable with the coaches."

Considering Wilson has nine Pro Bowl selections in his career, he should get a long leash to figure things out in Denver.

Manning, meanwhile, will look to get off more quips in his alternate Monday Night Football broadcast alongside his brother, Peyton.