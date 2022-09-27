Nets' Steve Nash Didn't Think Reports of Kevin Durant Ultimatum Were '100% Accurate'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday that he didn't think the reports of Kevin Durant's summer ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai were 100 percent accurate.

"I never thought that was 100 percent. It's not black and white like that. There's a lot of factors, a lot of things behind the scenes," Nash said, per James Herbert of CBS Sports.

He added that "a lot of things that are reported are not 100 percent accurate, so you get fragmented bits of truth, you get things that are flat-out not true."

After Durant requested a trade, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported on Aug. 8 that the veteran gave Tsai a clear ultimatum to either pick him or Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

The Nets finished seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record last season and were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs in what was a disappointing result for the franchise.

Speaking for the first time since requesting a trade this summer, Durant expressed an issue with how the team failed to put up much of a fight while he was sidelined with an injury during the regular season:

"When I went out with the injury, we lost [11] in a row. And I'm like we shouldn't be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who's on the floor. So I was more so worried about how we're approaching every day as a basketball team. And I felt like we could have fought through a lot of stuff that I felt held us back. Championship teams do that. You've seen Steph Curry and the Warriors, he was injured going into the playoffs. Their team still fought and won games. Luka [Doncic], he was hurt and their team still fought and won games."

It's unclear if that contributed to his clash with Nash, but the head coach added Tuesday that he and Durant have worked out their issues.

"Ever since we talked, it's been like nothing's changed," he said. "I have a long history with Kevin. Love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it's behind us. That's what happens. It's a common situation in the league."

Teams expressed interest and made offers for Durant this summer, though none of those offers were seen as desirable for the Nets, who didn't want to let the superstar leave for nothing.

Durant went on to rescind his trade request in late August, and he appears to be fully focused on bringing Brooklyn a title in 2022-23.

The Nets are expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season with the returns of Durant and Kyrie Irving, who opted in to his player option for the 2022-23 campaign.

In addition, a fully healthy Ben Simmons and the signing of veteran Markieff Morris should help the Nets reach new heights this season.

The Nets open the season on Oct. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.