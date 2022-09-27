Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma Mansion on 744-Acre Estate Listed for Sale at $22.5M

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

If you want to know what it's like to live like a four-time Super Bowl champion, then this is your chance.

Claire Kowalick of the Times Record News reported Tuesday that Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his wife, Tammy, placed their Oklahoma ranch back on the market. And it can be yours for just $22.5 million.

According to Kowalick, a previous offer for the Thackerville, Oklahoma, property fell through, forcing the Bradshaw family to pursue new buyers.

Icon Global, which is handling the listing, boasts the entire property stretches for around 744 acres. It includes a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home totaling 8,600 square feet and a working equestrian and cattle ranch.

"Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years, however, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family, and other interests," Bradshaw said in a statement.