Giants' Sterling Shepard Diagnosed with Torn ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

It brings a premature end to his 2022 NFL season.

This is the second major injury for Shepard in as many years. He tore his Achilles tendon last December.

For the Giants, his absence puts serious strain on a receiving corps that already had issues to begin with. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney continue to be anonymous for the most part, and second-round draft pick Wan'Dale Robinson missed the last two games because of a knee injury.

Daboll told reporters that the Giants have to lean on the "guys that we have" without Shepard.

"Those guys are going to have to work hard, build trust with the quarterback," he said. "Hopefully we make some strides in that area."

Shepard, meanwhile, will head into free agency in 2023 with obvious questions over how much the Achilles and ACL will impact his performance.

The 29-year-old bounced back from the Achilles tear reasonably well. Through three games, he had 13 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown, with his 51.3 receiving yards per game on par with his career average (53.8).

Shepard took a pay cut from the Giants to secure his roster spot, and the New York Post's Paul Schwartz noted at the time he "did not have many options." It will be the same story next spring since the 5'10" pass-catcher will likely have to settle for a short-term, prove-it deal when the time comes to sign a new contract.