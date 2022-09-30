Amon-Ra St. Brown Won't Play for Lions vs. Seahawks Because of Ankle Injury

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown won't play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Dan Campbell announced on Friday the second-year wide receiver has been ruled out because of an ankle injury.

St. Brown was able to play 73 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps in Week 3 vs. the Minnesota Vikings despite suffering a sprained ankle in the second quarter.

The 2021 fourth-round pick had a blistering finish to his rookie season, hauling in 51 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns Detroit's last six games.

That raised expectations for St. Brown coming into the 2022 campaign, and he has more than delivered so far. Through three games, he has 23 receptions for 253 yards and three scores.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the week that test results on St. Brown's ankle were encouraging and he shouldn't be out for an extended period of time.

The franchise is still treading water for the most part as the front office attempts to build a winner under head coach Dan Campbell. St. Brown's contributions aren't going to have a significant impact in his team's record.

However, the 22-year-old emerging as a bona fide elite wideout would be a big development for the Lions. With the way the receiver market is trending, his impending free agency in 2025 can't be totally ignored, either.

Detroit will hope St. Brown isn't on the shelf for too long as it would disrupt his development.