South Carolina vs. South Carolina State Rescheduled Because of Hurricane Ian Concern

Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

South Carolina football will face South Carolina State two days earlier in an attempt to avoid Hurricane Ian, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday at noon E.T., but it will now be played on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

"Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon," South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement.

Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with 2.5 million people in Florida already under evacuation orders, per ABC News.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved from their practice facility on Tuesday and will spend time at the Miami Dolphins' facility in South Florida. The Buccaneers are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, but the game could be moved if necessary.

The storm could travel up the coast after making landfall, with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division urging residents to monitor the situation.

The University of South Carolina is looking to avoid any complications later in the week by adjusting its schedule against the in-state opponent.

"Based on the current forecast and expected weather conditions as well as information from our campus, state and local law enforcement agencies, at this time, the University is confident in our ability to host the game on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium."

South Carolina is 2-2 so far this season, losing both of its SEC games but easily beating Georgia State and Charlotte in the nonconference slate. South Carolina State in 1-2 to begin the year, with the Bulldogs preparing to play their fourth straight road game to open 2022.